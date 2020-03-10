Biden wins Michigan, Mississippi, and Missouri

News

Former Vice-President's rakes in more delegates

DETROIT, Mich. (KYMA, KECY) - Former Vice-President Joe Biden widened his lead over rival Senator Bernie Sanders, (I) Vermont, with wins in Michigan, Missippi and Missouri Tuesday night.

Biden has a 121 delegate lead over Sanders at of 7 p.m. PST. He claimed 51 delegates in Michigan to Sanders' 34. The former vice-president also claimed all 28 of Mississipi's available delegates. He picked up 31 of Missouri's delegates to Sanders' 16.

The polls are still open in Washington, Idaho, and North Dakota. Those states have a combined 123 delegates available.