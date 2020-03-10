20-year-old dies after crashing into power pole in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A young man died on Monday when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an APS power pole, according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO).

YCSO identified the young man as 20-year-old Gabriel Garcia.

Reports say Garcia was driving a 1997 Jeep pickup westbound on County 14th Street near Avenue 1E when the accident happened.

Due to his injuries, Garcia died on the scene.

YCSO has notified the family and the case is under investigation.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the accident.

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.