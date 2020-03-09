Support your Food Bank, Yuma in need of donations

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Community Food Bank is requesting donated food items, as they begin to see a shortage in supplies as summer approaches.

This time around the food bank says they see this shortage as they begin to run out of the abundance of donations they receive during the holiday season.

Typically the food bank has boxes stacked up full of donated foods, however, they are already reaching the last of the food in their last few boxes.

The food bank helps assists families who are in need of food, as well as homeless people who come to them.

According to the food bank's director of operations, she says 35% of the children in Yuma County are food insecure, meaning they don't know where their next meal will come from.

During the summer, as children are on break from school, they are no longer provided with free or reduced meals at school. Therefore, more families have to provide breakfast and lunch at their homes, and that's when assistance from the food bank comes in the most.

The food bank requests any food items to be donated, or for companies to host a food drive.

Yuma's Food Bank is located at 2404 E 24th Street, 85365 or you can call (928) 343-1243 on more information on how to donate.