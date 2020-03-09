Sanders holds coronavirus round table in Detroit

News

Presidential hopeful takes aim at White House response

DETROIT, Mich. (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Bernie Sanders, (I) Vermont, hit the campaign trail Monday and struck out at President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak at the same time.

Sanders joined medical experts for a roundtable on the illness in Detroit. During the discussion, the Senator criticized not only the President's response to the outbreak, but also some of his Tweets about the illness.

"Here you have an incredibly infectious disease, and the whole world is wrestling with how we prevent the spread of that disease. To suggest to people that we you are sick you go to work might be the stupidest advice ever made by a President of the United States and on and on it goes." said Sanders.

The Vermont Senator also told participants at the roundtable, he's unimpressed by the decision to have Vice-President Mike Pence lead U.S. response.

"We need an administration whose efforts are based on science and that means we should not have somebody like Vice President Pence heading up the coronavirus task force. That task force should be a 100 percent non-political task force, led by our best scientists and public health experts not politicians. If there was ever a time you don't want to mix politics with a health care crisis this is that moment." Sanders said.

Michigan will hold its Presidential primary elections on Tuesday.