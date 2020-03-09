Local woman wins ‘Military Spouse of the Year’ for MCAS Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Hana Romer is named the 2020 Armed Forces Insurance Marine Corps Air Station Yuma (MCAS Yuma) Spouse of the Year.

Hana is currently stationed with her husband. 1stLt Nicholas Romer, MAG-13, at MCAS Yuma.

According to Military Spouse of the Year, the award was founded in 2008 to honor military spouses from all branches of the service. More than one million military spouses support and maintain the homefront while our service members defend this great nation.

As a 10 year Marine Corps veterans, Hana's story is unique because of her military spouse journey. She met her spouse while both served as active duty. Hana's spokesperson says being a dual active-duty couple opened her eyes to the obstacles couples serving together face daily.

Hana was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps in 2012 as a Staff Sergeant. She obtained her Bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University along with her husband Nicholas. While studying at A&M, she discovered a community of student veterans and developed a passion for the unique obstacles that women veterans face, as well as the everyday challenges of military families.

As the wife of a Purple Heart recipient and mother of two military children, Hana continues to raise awareness for PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury and shows support for military children.

In 2019, Hana was selected to be one of 14 advisory board members for the Military Family Advisory Network. Through the Military Family Advisory Network, she had the opportunity to collaborate with other leaders and influencers in the military community to raise awareness about issues that continue to affect military families across the world.

“Because I spent 10 years in a very purpose-driven job with a clear mission, it was difficult for me to transition into my new role, solely as a military spouse. I didn’t realize just how important (and difficult) the role of a military spouse was until it became my main focus. Since getting out of the Marine Corps, I feel so honored to be able to serve the military in a different capacity out of uniform,” says Romer.

“As I continue to navigate this chapter of my life, I am constantly in awe of other military spouses that I have met that are quiet champions within our ranks. I hope that through my role as an advisory board member on the Military Family Advisory Network, I can continue to be the voice for women veterans, dual active-duty spouses, and military children. I truly believe that we are all one team and that together we can make positive change.”

Click here to learn more about Hana Romer.