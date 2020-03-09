Grab a pillow and a blanket, it’s National Nap Day

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - There's no shame in taking a nap, and after Daylight Saving Time Sunday most people are going to need it.

The time change for all states, except Arizona and Hawaii, is what inspired National Napping Day.

Not only should you catch some zzz's today to rest up, but because napping can provide health benefits.

According to SleepFoundation.org naps can restore alertness, enhance performance, and reduce mistakes and accidents.

They reported a study from NASA on sleepy military pilots and astronauts found that with just a 40-minute nap, their performance was improved by 34%, and alertness by 100%.

So whether your state participates in daylight savings time or not, use this excuse to take that nap you desperately need.