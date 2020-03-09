Skip to Content
American troops begin leaving Afghanistan

Initial withdrawal part of new U.S.-Taliban peace agreement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - American troops have begun leaving Afghanistan for the initial troop withdrawal required in the new U.S.-Taliban peace agreement.

An Army spokesman says the U.S. is moving ahead with plans to cut the number of forces in the country from about 13,000 to 8,600 over the next four and a half months.

Another military source says hundreds of troops have left Afghanistan as previously planned, but will not return or be replaced.

