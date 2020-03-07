Skip to Content
News
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
By
Published 2:08 pm

Hotel housing coronavirus patients collapses

hypatia-h_a5031827d2ffaf5399593993510b10b8-h_c028f73763b28efa73b8ac101164c8d7_preview
CNN

70 people trapped in wreckage

CHINA (KYMA, KECY) - A hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine center collapsed Saturday.

Sources say at least 70 people are trapped in the hotel in Quanzhou City, located in Southeastern China.

Chinese media reported at least 43 people were rescued from the wreckage, and search efforts are ongoing.

No reports of deaths so far.

The 80-room hotel had been converted by the city government to house people who had contract with virus patients.

No word yet on the cause of the hotel collapse.

Coronavirus / National-World

Ericka Conant

Ericka Conant has served as a Digital Content Producer since October 2019. Originally from El Centro, she calls the Desert Southwest her home.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply