3:10 to Yuma Ride Against Cancer: 60 miles for the cause

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dozens of cyclists departed from the Imperial Valley Mall Saturday morning, ready to take on the 60 miles ahead of them.

Cyclists rode all the way to Yuma, through fields of agriculture, along the All-American canal, and through the region's famous sand dunes.

Finally, cyclists ended up at West Wetlands Park in Yuma, were the top finishers took to the pedestals with their medals.

The bike ride is hosted by the Imperial Valley Velo Club and the ride benefits the fight against cancer.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) assisted in making sure participants were safe along the event's route.

This was the first year the 3:10 to Yuma ride could take place since 2016, due to construction on Interstate 8.

The fastest riders were able to make the 60 mile journey in under three hours.

Friends and family gathered at West Wetlands Park, ready to greet the cyclists and celebrate the cause.