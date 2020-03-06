Imperial County declares local health emergency in response to the coronavirus–copy

News

Declaration allows health officials to better prepare for outbreak

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County officials have declared a local health emergency in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

The county currently has no active cases of the illness, but the declaration will allow local health officials to take the steps necessary to mobilize and deploy resources should the virus reach the Valley.

"This declaration is an important and necessary step as we prepare to respond to novel coronavirus disease in our community." said Dr. Stephen Munday, the county health officer. "This important step will allow local officials to request support from local, regional, state, and federal agencies, and ensures that local health professionals and stakeholders have the necessary tools a their disposal to respond to this evolving threat."

The Imperial County Health Department is collaborating and coordinating with health officials from Baja California to better contain a potential outbreak.

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors is expected to ratify the declaration during its March 10 meeting.

Imperial County Public Health officials said there are residents who have been tested for the virus.

“We haven’t issued any isolation or quarantine orders. We have done a couple of case investigations all which have resulted with negative test results. We’d like to reiterate to the public that the risk of contracting the coronavirus is low to the people of Imperial County," said Chris Herring, emergency medical services program manager at Imperial County Public Health.

The risk is low, but Herring says preventative measures should still be taken.

“Wash your hand, and stay home if you’re sick,"said Herring.

Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District recently announced they’re taking extra precaution measures at their hospital as suggested by the CDC. According to the medical center, patients, visitors, and staff will be screened before entering the hospital.

Visitations are also limited. Only one visitor per patient will be allowed.

Stay with KYMA.com for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak. Be sure to check out our Coronovirus: Daily Update for the latest on efforts to contain the illness, as well as a list of resources.