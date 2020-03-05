Suspect arrested after barricade situation

News

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man surrendered to police following a short barricade situation after fleeing the scene of domestic violence call Thursday morning, according to the Imperial County Sheriff's Office.



This all happened near Kwatsan Avenue on the reservation.

The series of events began at three o’clock this morning.

It was initially a domestic violence call in Yuma, but the suspect dropped off the victim on the reservation.

Imperial County Sheriff's Office said during the domestic violence call, deputies heard shots being fired.

"While deputies were handling the domestic violence case last night. They overheard shots being fired about a mile down the road. They responded to that incident. They weren’t able to find any witnesses or reporting parties. They did, however, find a couple of shell casings,” said Lieutenant Manuel De Leon, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office.

No word on if deputies think the suspect fired the shots while fleeing, but they did say the suspect showed a firearm when he was dropping off the victim at the home he was escorted out of.