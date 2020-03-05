Congress passes $8.3-billion in coronavirus funding

News

President Donald Trump expected to sign measure into law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Billions of dollars in coronavirus funding is on its way to the President's desk.

The Senate approved a bill providing $8.3-million dollars in emergency funding to fight the spread of the coronavirus. It passed by a vote of 96-1. Senator Rand Paul, (R) Kentucky, cast the lone no vote.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign it Thursday evening.

So far, the virus is blamed for 11 deaths in the U.S.