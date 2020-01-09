Climate change on the Colorado River

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The devastating impact of climate is changing is becoming hard to ignore.

Around the world, people are feeling the effects, including in our own backyard.

The Colorado River is vital to Yuma's agriculture industry, but with warming temperatures, it will be evaporating more and more quickly.

“We can’t fix this with recycling or turning of the facet when we brush our teeth, this needs to be fixed at the legislative level," said Dr. Laura Alexander, an environmental professor at Arizona Western College.

Dr. Alexander said we use water in this region as if we aren’t in a desert and that we need to shift our consumer mindset in order to keep this river flowing strong.