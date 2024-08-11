Skip to Content
Olympic modern pentathlon at Paris 2024: Biggest stories, replays, medal results and top athletes

Ahmed Elgendy
Published 12:09 AM

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Ahmed Elgendy dominated the men’s pentathlon while Michelle Gulyas took gold in the women’s.

NBC Olympics

