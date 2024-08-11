Skip to Content
IOC President Thomas Bach will not seek to stay on beyond 2025

Thomas Bach
Thomas Bach
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach will not seek to remain in the post after the end of his second term in 2025, he said on Saturday.

