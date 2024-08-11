Ezi Magbegor carries Australia to bronze medal win over Belgium
Getty Images
Magbegor dropped 30 points as the Opals outfought Belgium down the stretch of a tight fourth quarter to capture their sixth Olympic medal and their third bronze.
Getty Images
Magbegor dropped 30 points as the Opals outfought Belgium down the stretch of a tight fourth quarter to capture their sixth Olympic medal and their third bronze.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.