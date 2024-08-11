Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Ezi Magbegor carries Australia to bronze medal win over Belgium

Ezi Magbegor goes up for layup vs. Belgium
Ezi Magbegor goes up for layup vs. Belgium
By
Published 4:30 AM

Getty Images

Magbegor dropped 30 points as the Opals outfought Belgium down the stretch of a tight fourth quarter to capture their sixth Olympic medal and their third bronze.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content