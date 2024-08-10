Nikola Jokic triple-double leads Serbia to bronze medal win
Getty Images
Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic led a ruthlessly efficient Serbian offense past Germany to win the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.
Getty Images
Nikola Jokic and Bogdan Bogdanovic led a ruthlessly efficient Serbian offense past Germany to win the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.