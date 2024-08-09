Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Power play woes hurt U.S. men’s water polo team in semifinals loss to Serbia

USA water polo
USA water polo
By
Published 6:57 AM

USA Today

Power play has been a consistent woe for the U.S. men’s water polo team in Paris, and those struggles came to a head on Friday in a semifinals loss to Serbia

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content