Lydia Ko not overwhelmed by possibilities at Olympics; inspired by Simone Biles

Lydia Ko
Lydia Ko
11:55 AM

Lydia Ko said she watched Simone Biles’ documentary and found inspiration ahead of the third round of the Olympic women’s golf event.

