Katie Ledecky watches ‘land sport’ and good friend Albane Valenzuela at Olympic women’s golf
IGF
Katie Ledecky was on site at Le Golf National on Friday to watch her friend Albane Valenzuela compete in the women’s golf event.
IGF
Katie Ledecky was on site at Le Golf National on Friday to watch her friend Albane Valenzuela compete in the women’s golf event.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.