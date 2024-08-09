Skip to Content
Japan’s Ami wins first-ever breaking gold

B-Girl Ami of Japan reacts to her victory in the first-ever Olympic breaking event.
B-Girl Ami defeated B-Girl Nicka to win the first ever breaking gold medal at the Olympics.

