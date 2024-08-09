Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Chen Yiwen wins women’s springboard diving finals for second gold medal in Paris

China diving
China diving
By
Published 7:59 AM

Getty Images

Chen Yiwen kept China’s hopes of a diving sweep in Paris alive with a gold medal in the women’s 3m springboard competition on Friday.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content