Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Carson Tyler pulls off rare diving feat no American has done in 24 years

USA Diving
USA Diving
By
Published 6:25 AM

USA Today

When American Carson Tyler competed in the men’s 10m platform diving competition on Friday, he did something no American has done since the 2000 Olympics.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content