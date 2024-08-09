Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Austria’s Valentin Bontus wins first ever men’s kiteboarding gold

Valetin Bontus
Valetin Bontus
By
Published 10:28 AM

Getty Images

Olympic sailing at the Paris Olympics came to a close on Friday with Austria’s Valentin Bontus claiming the first ever men’s kiteboarding gold.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content