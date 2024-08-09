Austria’s Valentin Bontus wins first ever men’s kiteboarding gold
Getty Images
Olympic sailing at the Paris Olympics came to a close on Friday with Austria’s Valentin Bontus claiming the first ever men’s kiteboarding gold.
Getty Images
