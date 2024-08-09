Skip to Content
Ahmed Elgendy scores Olympic record in men’s modern pentathlon semifinals

Ahmed Elgendy competes in the swim discipline of the modern pentathlon.
Ahmed Elgendy set an Olympic record with 1516 points in his semifinal of the modern pentathlon.

