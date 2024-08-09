Ahmed Elgendy scores Olympic record in men’s modern pentathlon semifinals
Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Ahmed Elgendy set an Olympic record with 1516 points in his semifinal of the modern pentathlon.
Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Ahmed Elgendy set an Olympic record with 1516 points in his semifinal of the modern pentathlon.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.