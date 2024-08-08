Skip to Content
Wrestling recap, Aug. 8: Three more Americans in medal contention

Helen Maroulis
All three American wrestlers who competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday are still in medal contention, but only Spencer Lee advanced to the Gold Medal Final.

