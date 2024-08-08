Wrestling recap, Aug. 8: Three more Americans in medal contention
NBC Olympics
All three American wrestlers who competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday are still in medal contention, but only Spencer Lee advanced to the Gold Medal Final.
NBC Olympics
All three American wrestlers who competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday are still in medal contention, but only Spencer Lee advanced to the Gold Medal Final.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.