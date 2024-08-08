Skip to Content
Wrestling preview, Aug. 9: Maroulis, Brooks brawl for bronze, Lee goes for third U.S. gold in Paris

Spencer Lee after winning at the 2024 Paris Olympics
By
Published 6:50 PM

Getty Images

On Friday at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Spencer Lee will compete for a wrestling gold medal.

NBC Olympics

