Policewoman-turned-boxer Bylon to become Panama’s first female Olympic medalist

Panama's boxer Bylon makes a heart shape with her fingers
At the 2024 Paris Olympics, boxer Atheyna Bylon will become Panama’s first female Olympic medalist after competing in the Gold Medal Match.

