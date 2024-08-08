Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Netherlands’ Sharon van Rouwendaal wins 10km open water swim

Sharon van Rouwendaal
Sharon van Rouwendaal
By
Published 12:39 AM

Getty Images

Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands continued her dominance by winning the women’s 10km marathon swim on Thursday morning in Paris.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content