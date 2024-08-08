Netherlands’ Sharon van Rouwendaal wins 10km open water swim
Getty Images
Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands continued her dominance by winning the women’s 10km marathon swim on Thursday morning in Paris.
Getty Images
