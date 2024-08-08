Nelly Korda inspired by Scottie Scheffler in bid for comeback win at Olympics
Getty Images
Nelly Korda dropped into a tie for 12th after a late stumble on Thursday but she has inspiration in a fellow world No. 1 to stage a comeback.
Getty Images
Nelly Korda dropped into a tie for 12th after a late stumble on Thursday but she has inspiration in a fellow world No. 1 to stage a comeback.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.