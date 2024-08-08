Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Morocco routs Egypt 6-0 to win first-ever bronze at Paris Olympics

Morocco players celebrate after scoring goal.
Morocco players celebrate after scoring goal.
By
Published 10:30 AM

Getty Images

Morocco claimed the bronze medal at the Olympic men’s soccer tournament with a crushing 6-0 win over Egypt in Nantes on Thursday.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content