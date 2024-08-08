Legend Vincent Hancock guides young Olympic shooters to Paris success
Getty Images
Take a look at how Vincent Hancock helped two other American sports shooters succeed at the 2024 Paris Olympics while winning gold.
Getty Images
Take a look at how Vincent Hancock helped two other American sports shooters succeed at the 2024 Paris Olympics while winning gold.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.