Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

How to watch the women’s beach volleyball gold medal match at Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Eduarda Santos Lisboa and Ana Patricia Silva Ramos of Team Brazil celebrate after defeating Tina Graudina and Anastasija Samoilova of Team Latvia during the Women's Quarterfinal match at Eiffel Tower Stadium.
Eduarda Santos Lisboa and Ana Patricia Silva Ramos of Team Brazil celebrate after defeating Tina Graudina and Anastasija Samoilova of Team Latvia during the Women's Quarterfinal match at Eiffel Tower Stadium.
By
Published 4:54 AM

Julian Finney/Getty Images

How to watch the women’s beach volleyball gold medal game at Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content