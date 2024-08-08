Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Great Britain’s Joe Choong ‘gutted’ after fencing round in modern pentathlon

Joseph Choong competes in the fencing round of the modern pentathlon.
Joseph Choong competes in the fencing round of the modern pentathlon.
By
Published 9:32 AM

Elsa/Getty Images

Great Britain’s Joe Choong is disappointed after his 29th place finish in the men’s fencing discipline of the modern pentathlon.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content