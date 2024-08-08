First Olympic kiteboarding gold goes to GB’s Eleanor Aldridge, USA’s Daniela Moroz finishes fourth
Getty Images
U.S. medal hopeful Daniela Moroz finished in fourth in women’s kiteboarding final at the Paris Games in the sport’s Olympic debut.
Getty Images
U.S. medal hopeful Daniela Moroz finished in fourth in women’s kiteboarding final at the Paris Games in the sport’s Olympic debut.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.