First Olympic kiteboarding gold goes to GB’s Eleanor Aldridge, USA’s Daniela Moroz finishes fourth

Daniela Moroz
Published 3:32 PM

U.S. medal hopeful Daniela Moroz finished in fourth in women’s kiteboarding final at the Paris Games in the sport’s Olympic debut.

