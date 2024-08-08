Elodie Clouvel leads women’s modern pentathlon with help from a boisterous home crowd
Elsa/Getty Images
Elodie Clouvel leads the women’s modern pentathlon after the fencing ranking round in front of a memorable crowd on Day 1.
Elsa/Getty Images
Elodie Clouvel leads the women’s modern pentathlon after the fencing ranking round in front of a memorable crowd on Day 1.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.