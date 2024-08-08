Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Elodie Clouvel leads women’s modern pentathlon with help from a boisterous home crowd

Elodie Clouvel reacts in the fencing round of the modern pentathlon.
Elodie Clouvel reacts in the fencing round of the modern pentathlon.
By
Published 3:02 PM

Elsa/Getty Images

Elodie Clouvel leads the women’s modern pentathlon after the fencing ranking round in front of a memorable crowd on Day 1.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content