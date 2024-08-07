Women’s basketball bracket: Who does Team USA play in semifinals?
Getty Images
The semifinal matchups of the women’s basketball tournament at the Paris Olympics are set. Here’s how the bracket looks and who the U.S. will be facing.
Getty Images
The semifinal matchups of the women’s basketball tournament at the Paris Olympics are set. Here’s how the bracket looks and who the U.S. will be facing.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.