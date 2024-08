At least eight sibling pairs are among the 96 athletes competing in the table tennis team events, a higher-than-usual percentage in the world of top-level competitive sports. Some of these athletes come from families with deep-rooted table tennis traditions, while others were inspired by the desire to follow in the footsteps of an older sibling, finding joy in the sport and keeping each other company.

