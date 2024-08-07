Skip to Content
Tokyo heartbreak, Paris triumph: Annette Echikunwoke makes U.S. hammer history

Annette Echikunwoke celebrates her silver medal in the women's hammer throw during the Paris Games at Stade de France.
Annette Echikunwoke delivered the U.S. its first medal in the women’s hammer in the nation’s history, taking silver at the Paris Olympic Games.

