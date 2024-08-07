Tokyo heartbreak, Paris triumph: Annette Echikunwoke makes U.S. hammer history
Kirby Lee, USA Today
Annette Echikunwoke delivered the U.S. its first medal in the women’s hammer in the nation’s history, taking silver at the Paris Olympic Games.
