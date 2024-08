Leading two sets to one with Poland on the ropes, it seemed the U.S. was on its way to its first Olympic final since 2008. But Poland, the top ranked team in the world, battled back and the Americans were relegated to the bronze medal match a heart-shattering five-set loss.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.