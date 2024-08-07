Skip to Content
Sweden fights back to beat Japan and secure medal

Published 5:13 PM

Sweden fought back from a two-match deficit to beat fourth-seeded Japan in a men’s team table tennis semifinal at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, securing a medal.

