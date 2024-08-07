Skip to Content
Sarah Hildebrandt grapples USA its second wrestling gold in two days

Sarah Hildebrandt wrestling during the 2024 Paris Olympics
Published 1:14 PM

Team USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt won gold in women’s 50kg wrestling — a night after compatriot Amit Elor took gold in the 68kg division.

