Sarah Hildebrandt grapples USA its second wrestling gold in two days
Getty Images
Team USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt won gold in women’s 50kg wrestling — a night after compatriot Amit Elor took gold in the 68kg division.
Getty Images
Team USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt won gold in women’s 50kg wrestling — a night after compatriot Amit Elor took gold in the 68kg division.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.