Olympic cycling recap, Aug 7: Team pursuit headlines record-breaking day
Joris Verwijst/Getty Images
Harrie Lavreysen set a world record in the men’s individual sprint. The U.S. women’s team pursuit won gold while Australia took the men’s.
Joris Verwijst/Getty Images
Harrie Lavreysen set a world record in the men’s individual sprint. The U.S. women’s team pursuit won gold while Australia took the men’s.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.