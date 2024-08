Australia’s reigning Olympic champion Matt Wearn won the gold medal in the men’s dinghy division on Wednesday, holding off his Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus, who won silver, his second. Stefano Peschiera from Peru won bronze.

