France breezes by Italy to get to final in front of home crowd
ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images
France made it look easy against Italy en route to its second consecutive Olympic gold medal match as it seeks to repeat as Olympic champions
ANTONIN THUILLIER/AFP via Getty Images
France made it look easy against Italy en route to its second consecutive Olympic gold medal match as it seeks to repeat as Olympic champions
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.