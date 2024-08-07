Boxing recap, Aug. 7: Lightweight Alvarez, middleweight Khyzhniak golden
Getty Images
Men’s lightweight and middleweight boxing finals saw Cuba extend its sport winning streak at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Getty Images
Men’s lightweight and middleweight boxing finals saw Cuba extend its sport winning streak at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.