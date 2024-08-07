Skip to Content
Ahmed Elgendy seeks to rise above pressure to win modern pentathlon gold

Ahmed El-Gendy competes in the men's laser run in modern pentathlon.
Ahmed Elgendy looks to win a gold medal in the modern pentathlon, if he did, it’d be Egypt’s first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games.

