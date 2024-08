Wednesday will see two more Greco-Roman Gold Medal Matches at the 2024 Paris Olympics, as well as the women’s freestyle 50kg final. Will Sarah Hildebrandt help Team USA go two-for-two in French freestyle gold?

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.