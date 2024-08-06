Skip to Content
Whale of a shot: Surfing semifinal yields marine moment

A whale breaches during women's surfing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
(Photo by Jerome BROUILLET)

Maybe Tahiti is a cheat code, but photographer Jerome Brouillet is having a double-gold Olympics with his camera work during surfing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

