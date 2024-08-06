Skip to Content
USWNT to play for gold medal after 1-0 extra time win vs. Germany

USWNT players celebrate after scoring a goal.
The U.S. women’s national team is heading to the gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Olympics after the team’s 1-0 win in extra time against Germany.

